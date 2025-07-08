Marte was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Padres due to right groin tightness, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks are considering the star second baseman day-to-day. Marte will presumably be re-evaluated Tuesday to determine his availability for the rest of the series. Blaze Alexander, who is drawing the start Monday night at second base, would be in line for more opportunities if Marte is forced to miss additional time.