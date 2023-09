Marte left Saturday's game against the Cubs in the seventh inning due to right knee soreness.

After fouling a ball off his right knee in the first inning, Marte's injury caught up to him in the seventh, and he was replaced at second base by Geraldo Perdomo. Marte's injury doesn't seem to be severe -- especially since he remained in the game after initially injuring his knee -- and he could potentially return to the lineup in a day or two.