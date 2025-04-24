Marte (hamstring) has begun a running program, MLB.com reports.
Marte began swinging a bat a week ago and has moved to the next step in his recovery. There's still no word of when the second baseman can begin a rehab assignment. The Diamondbacks are getting by with a combination of Tim Tawa and Garrett Hampson at the keystone.
