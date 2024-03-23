Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's spring game against the Mariners.

Marte is closing out the best spring of his career in terms of OPS (1.131). He's hit safely in 15 of 16 games, going 20-for-47 (.426) with eight extra-base hits, six RBI and 10 runs scored. The switch-hitting Marte is set to open the season as Arizona's primary second baseman and bat in the upper third of the order, likely leading off against lefties and second against righties.