Marte went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Nationals.

The 29-year-old went deep during the seventh inning to give Arizona a four-run advantage, which proved pivotal since Washington rallied for a couple late runs. Marte extended his on-base streak to 16 games and is hitting .328 with four home runs, 14 RBI, 20 runs and a 14:9 BB:K during that span.