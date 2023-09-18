Marte went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Marte has had a strong September, hitting safely in 12 of his 15 games. He's gone 17-for-58 (.293) this month while producing nine RBI and nine extra-base hits. The second baseman is up to a .274/.355/.483 slash line wit h23 homers, 77 RBI, 89 runs scored and six stolen bases over 141 contests overall. He continues to regularly hit leadoff versus southpaws and second versus right-handed pitchers.