Marte went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to San Francisco.

Marte swatted his 18th home run of the season Wednesday, tagging Camilo Doval for a game-tying two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the game to extras, where the D-Backs eventually fell. Marte has now hit six home runs in his last 12 games, going 16-for-47 (.340) with four doubles during that stretch. The star second baseman is slashing .300/.404/.595 in 2025.