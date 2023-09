Marte (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs but could be available off the bench if needed, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Marte was removed from Saturday's contest with left knee soreness after being hit by a pitch, and he's considered day-to-day after X-rays came back negative. The 29-year-old will be held out of the starting nine for at least one game, with Jace Peterson handling the keystone Sunday.