Marte was removed in the seventh inning of Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Giants due to a right foot contusion, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Marte was in noticeable discomfort after taking the field in the bottom of the seventh and exited the game with a trainer before the Giants came up to bat. The good news for the second baseman was that X-rays on his right foot came back negative, and manager Torey Lovullo relayed after Wednesday's game that he believes Marte will be available for Friday's series opener against the Twins. If Marte needs more time to recover, Ildemaro Vargas would be a candidate to start at the keystone.