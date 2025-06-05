Marte went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Atlanta.

Marte drove in a run in the top of the ninth inning to make is a 2-0 game, and that run was needed when Justin Martinez walked three and hit a batter in the bottom of the frame to let in a run. Marte is up to 17 RBI for the season with 16 of them coming in the last 22 games.