Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Delivers decisive blow
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Marte provided the winning margin with a solo homer in the ninth inning. It was the 22nd home run in 87 games for Marte, who has reached base safely in 10 consecutive contests, slashing .308/.413/.538 with two home runs, eight RBI, 10 runs scored and one stolen base during that stretch.
