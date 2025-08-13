Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Marte provided the winning margin with a solo homer in the ninth inning. It was the 22nd home run in 87 games for Marte, who has reached base safely in 10 consecutive contests, slashing .308/.413/.538 with two home runs, eight RBI, 10 runs scored and one stolen base during that stretch.