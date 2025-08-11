Marte went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Rockies.

Marte singled home a run in the second inning and then contributed a two-run double as part of the Diamondbacks' eight-run fifth inning. Since returning from a personal leave following the All-Star break, Marte is slashing .292/.387/.446 with six extra-base hits, eight RBI and 11 runs scored over 17 games.