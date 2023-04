Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 6-3 win over the Cardinals.

Marte delivered Josh Rojas, who had doubled to lead off the game, then gave the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead in the seventh with his second homer of the season. His bat came around during the second full week of baseball, as Marte has batted .296 (8-for-29) with four extra-base hits over the last seven games.