Marte started at designated hitter for a third consecutive game and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

It appears manager Torey Lovullo is managing Marte, who has no reported injury. Tender hamstrings have been a recurring feature throughout Marte's career, and he missed a month of action earlier this season because of a hamstring issue. Having him DH appears to be a ploy that can get his bat in the lineup while also giving younger players, like Jordan Lawlar and Blaze Alexander, plate appearances.