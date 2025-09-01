Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: DH again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte started at designated hitter for a third consecutive game and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
It appears manager Torey Lovullo is managing Marte, who has no reported injury. Tender hamstrings have been a recurring feature throughout Marte's career, and he missed a month of action earlier this season because of a hamstring issue. Having him DH appears to be a ploy that can get his bat in the lineup while also giving younger players, like Jordan Lawlar and Blaze Alexander, plate appearances.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Serves as DH•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Records 21st double of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Powers D-Backs to win•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Delivers decisive blow•