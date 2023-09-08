Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two total runs and three total RBI against the Cubs in Thursday's 6-2 victory.

Marte and Tommy Pham combined to drive in all six of Arizona's runs in the win, with Marte contributing a two-run homer in the third inning and an RBI single in the ninth. The second baseman extended his modest hit streak to six games, during which he's batting .391 (9-for-23) with five extra-base hits, five RBI and five runs. Marte is up to 22 long balls on the campaign, his highest mark since he slugged 32 homers in 2019.