Marte went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Marte cleared the bases with a three-run double in the ninth inning. The runs driven snapped an 11-game drought without an RBI. Prior to that rally, that Diamondbacks' offense consisted of two runs on a two-base throwing error and wild pitch. Arizona had scoring issues during a three-game sweep, scoring just six runs over the previous 26 innings. The loss dropped them to third third place in the NL West.