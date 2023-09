Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Cubs in the seventh inning, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Marte fouled a ball off his right knee in the first inning of Saturday's contest, but he was able to stay in for another six innings afterward. The fact Marte was able to remain in the game for so long likely means he's not seriously injured, but the D-backs will surely keep an eye on him. Marte should be considered day-to-day for now.