Marte left in the seventh inning of Wednesday's game against the Giants due to a lower-body injury, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Marte was visited by a trainer in the bottom of the seventh, and the injury appeared to be severe enough for him to leave the game. He'll undergo further tests to determine the nature and severity of the injury, and an announcement should be made by the Diamondbacks shortly after Wednesday's contest. Ildemaro Vargas has taken over at second base following Marte's exit.