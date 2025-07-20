Marte (personal) is in Arizona and is likely to return to the Diamondbacks' lineup Sunday versus St. Louis, per SI.com.

Marte was placed on the restricted list Friday while dealing with a personal matter at home. The All-Star second baseman missed Arizona's first two games of the second half as a result, but it appears he'll be back in action Sunday. Blaze Alexander has started at the keystone for the Diamondbacks in each of the two contests that Marte has been absent for.