Marte started at designated hitter and went 2-for-5 with a double and solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Yankees.

Marte popped his first home run of the season in the fifth inning, knotting the game at two apiece and setting up the extra frames. He eventually moved to shortstop for the 11th inning after Geraldo Perdomo (knee) was removed. Marte came up through the system as a shortstop, which is where he played early in his career, but has since evolved into a second baseman following a brief stint in center field. If Perdomo misses game action, the Diamondbacks are expected to cover his absence with a combination of Blaze Alexander and Jace Peterson.