Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to St. Louis.
Marte gave Arizona an early lead with a fourth-inning home run. It was the second straight game with a homer for Marte, who has five long balls over the last eight games. He's gone deep eight times in 27 contests this season, with seven of those being solo shots.
