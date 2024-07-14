Marte went 2-for-3 with two walks, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Marte earned his third multi-hit effort in his last four games. The second baseman is batting .297 (11-for-37) with three steals over 10 games in July as he continues to provide well-rounded offense in the top-third of the order. Overall, Marte has 18 home runs, six steals, 53 RBI, 63 runs scored and a .288/.359/.506 slash line across 404 plate appearances this season.