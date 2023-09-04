Marte is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Rockies.
It appears to be a routine day off, which would be Marte's first since August 17. Geraldo Perdomo will slide over to second base while Nick Ahmed gets a start at shortstop Monday.
