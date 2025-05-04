Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Marte returned from the injured list Friday and started at second base both of the past two days, going 1-for-7 with a walk. The 31-year-old hasn't reported any setbacks following his one-month stay on the IL due to a hamstring strain, so his absence Sunday is most likely a pre-planned rest day. Tim Tawa will draw the start at second base in his stead.