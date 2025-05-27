Marte is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
Marte made his 13th consecutive start Monday, in which he went 2-for-4 with a RBI. While he will begin Tuesday's game on the bench, the 31-year-old has appeared in all but one game since returning from the injured list May 2. Jordan Lawlar has the start at second base and is batting ninth Tuesday.
