Marte went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and three total runs scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

Marte has four homers over his last 10 games and is up to 21 long balls on the year. During that sample, he's hitting .417 (15-for-36) with 10 RBI and two stolen bases. The second baseman continues to be an engine for the Diamondbacks with a .294/.364/.521 slash line, 61 RBI, 69 runs scored, six stolen bases, 19 doubles and two triples through 97 contests overall.