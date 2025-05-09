Marte went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Marte hit his first homer of the season, stretching Arizona's lead to 5-0 in the fifth inning. The second baseman missed nearly a month due to a hamstring issue, so he's likely still working on his timing at the plate. Through 14 contests, he's batting .267 with a .789 OPS, two RBI, eight runs scored and no stolen bases over 54 plate appearances. Marte should handle a starting role most of the time, but Tim Tawa has gotten some extra looks at the keystone while Marte gets regular rest to avoid aggravating his hamstring, which has been a recurring concern in his career.