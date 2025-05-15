Marte went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Giants.

After belting a solo shot off Jordan Hicks in the first inning, Marte tagged Hayden Birdsong for a two-run blast in the fourth as he bookended the scoring for the Diamondbacks. Marte has two multi-homer performances in the last seven games and five long balls in total over that stretch, but he's otherwise struggled to find his rhythm since coming off the IL at the beginning of the month, going 8-for-39 (.205) through 12 games in May.