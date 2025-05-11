Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Marte started the first three games of the series versus Los Angeles and went 4-for-10 with a double and three homers, but he'll take a seat for Sunday's finale. Tim Tawa will start at the keystone and bat eighth for Arizona against righty Tony Gonsolin.
