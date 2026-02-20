default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Marte batted leadoff and went 0-for-3 in Friday's spring game against Colorado.

Marte should get significant plate appearances over the next two weeks before he leaves camp to participate in the World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic. Leadoff is a familiar spot for Marte, who served atop the batting order 40 times in 2025. When not leading off, Marte is expected to bat second.

More News