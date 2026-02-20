Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Hitless in Cactus League opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte batted leadoff and went 0-for-3 in Friday's spring game against Colorado.
Marte should get significant plate appearances over the next two weeks before he leaves camp to participate in the World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic. Leadoff is a familiar spot for Marte, who served atop the batting order 40 times in 2025. When not leading off, Marte is expected to bat second.
