Marte went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI, an additional run and two walks in Wednesday's 12-7 win at Texas.

Marte had just two home runs and six RBI in his first 24 games of the season, but he's surpassed and doubled up those numbers over the past four contests with three long balls and six runs driven in. The 29-year-old typically hits second against right-handed pitchers and leadoff against lefties, so his run scoring is likely to be more consistent than his RBI production.