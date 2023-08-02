Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

Marte has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 18-for-47 (.383) with seven extra-base hits in that span. The second baseman had one of three homers for Arizona in this contest. Marte is now at a solid .294/.372/.517 slash line with 18 long balls, 57 RBI, 73 runs scored and six stolen bases through 101 contests.