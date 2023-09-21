Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Giants.

Marte followed up his perfect 4-for-4 day with a solo shot in the seventh inning for his 24th home run. The Diamondbacks won their fifth straight, all against wild card competitors, and Marte has been prominent in the streak. The second baseman went 8-for-21 with a double, two home runs, five RBI, four walks, a stolen base and five runs scored during the run, as the Diamondbacks leapfrogged the Cubs for the second wild card spot while perhaps putting a dagger in the Giants playoff hopes.