Marte went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Giants.

Marte crushed a hanging slider from Ryan Walker to right field in his first at-bat of the game, giving Arizona an early 1-0 lead. But the second baseman wasn't done yet, driving home Jake McCarthy with an RBI single in the fifth before coming around to score himself during a four-run inning for the Diamondbacks as they retook the lead. Marte scored three times in the contest and has now homered in three of his five games, collecting nine RBI over that stretch. He's been red-hot at the plate in June, hitting .324 with five home runs, 18 RBI and a whopping 25 runs scored.