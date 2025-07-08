default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Marte (groin) has a good chance to play in Tuesday's game against San Diego, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Marte was unable to suit up for the series opener due to right groin tightness, but the issue isn't expected to keep him sidelined for long. The club should have more clarity on his status for Tuesday closer to first pitch.

More News