Marte (foot) is expected to be in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Friday's game against Minnesota, but a determination won't be made until he tests the injury pre-game, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Marte departed Wednesday's game against the Giants with a bruised right foot. After X-rays came back negative, manager Torey Lovullo said he believed Marte would be available Friday. Marte remains on track to start Friday's contest, but he'll have to test out the injury before an official ruling is made.