Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Marte's hamstring does not warrant a trip to the injured list, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Marte was removed from Sunday's game in Colorado during the ninth inning when he felt tightness in his left hamstring. Lovullo said there are no plans for him to undergo imaging, a sign that the team feels the injury is not serious. The Diamondbacks noted this was the third time Marte injured his hamstring while playing in Denver, and Lovullo said the second baseman will likely get one day off every time the team travels to Colorado. The Diamondbacks will be in Denver for a third and final time from Sept. 9 through 11.