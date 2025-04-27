Marte (hamstring) is travelling with the Diamondbacks on their six-game road trip beginning Tuesday, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Marte has been on the injured list since April 5 with a left hamstring strain, but he now appears to be on the cusp of returning to Arizona's lineup. The 31-year-old is not expected to play in the team's three-game set in New York versus the Mets, but he is slated to make his return when the team travels to Philadelphia for three games beginning Friday. Prior to getting hurt, Marte produced a .346 average with three doubles, an RBI and six runs scored over 26 at-bats in eight games this season.