Marte went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 4-3 win over the Mets.

Marte plated the winning run in the top of the ninth inning when he doubled home Alek Thomas. He's hit safely in 18 of the last 21 games, batting .313 (21-for-67) with 10 extra-base hits and a .957 OPS. Marte returned to the lineup after sitting out Sunday's contest with a knee injury.