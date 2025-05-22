Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Marte whacked a no-doubter into the right field stands at Dodger Stadium to give Arizona the lead in the fourth inning. It was his second home run in four games. Marte missed nearly a month with a hamstring injury, and there were timing issues initially upon his return in early May, but the second baseman has rediscovered his swing, posting a .277/.393/.745 line with seven home runs and 10 RBI over the last 13 contests.