Marte went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored during Tuesday's 7-5 loss at Milwaukee.

Marte extended Arizona's lead to 4-0 with a three-run shot, his 11th homer of the year, to right field during the second inning, but the bullpen was unable to maintain the advantage. The 29-year-old extended his hit streak to seven games and has gone 12-for-25 with four extra-base hits, eight RBI and 10 runs during that stretch, raising his season slash line to .293/.366/.498.