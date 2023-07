Marte batted leadoff and went 1-for-5 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Angels.

The Diamondbacks hadn't seen a left-handed starter in nearly two weeks, during which Geraldo Perdomo was elevated to leadoff. It was unclear if Perdomo would handle the role full time, but it appears Marte retained the spot atop the order against lefties, as he'd been doing all season.