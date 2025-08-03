Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional RBI in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.

Marte has gone 9-for-30 (.300) at the plate during the first eight games of the Diamondbacks' current road trip, which wraps up Sunday. The second baseman opened the scoring early with his solo shot in the first inning and plated the tying run on a groundout in the fifth inning. He continues to provide a steady bat in the top third of the order, slashing .288/.390/.553 with 21 homers, 44 RBI, 56 runs scored, 15 doubles and two stolen bases across 79 games this season.