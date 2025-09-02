Marte went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

Marte was back at second base after three games at designated hitter. He hasn't been reported to have an injury, and his recent string of games in a non-fielding role could simply be part of the plan to keep both Blaze Alexander and Jordan Lawler involved down the stretch. Marte's bat has been fine lately, as he's gone 11-for-41 (.268) over his last 11 games, but his homer Monday was his first extra-base hit in that span. For the season, he's posted a .290/.390/.527 slash line with 24 homers, 61 RBI, 76 runs scored and four stolen bases over 105 games.