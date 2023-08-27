Marte went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Reds.

Marte's fifth-inning blast put the Diamondbacks ahead 4-0, but it wasn't a lead they could hold. The second baseman has gone 6-for-18 (.333) with two homers and five RBI over his last five games. For the season, he's at 21 long balls, 67 RBI, 80 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .274/.355/.479 slash line through 122 contests.