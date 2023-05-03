Marte went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 loss against the Rangers.
Marte started the scoring with a first-inning home run. He picked up his second RBI on a sac fly in the second inning. Marte has come across to score 17 runs in 27 games this season, as he hits second in a Diamondbacks lineup producing the 10th most runs in baseball.
