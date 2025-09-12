default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Marte (foot) is batting second and playing second base Friday against Minnesota.

Marte has been dealing with a bruised right foot he picked up Wednesday, and after testing out the injury pregame, he's part of the starting lineup. Marte is 6-for-35 (.171) with two home runs and a 4:6 BB:K in September.

More News