Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Officially in lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte (foot) is batting second and playing second base Friday against Minnesota.
Marte has been dealing with a bruised right foot he picked up Wednesday, and after testing out the injury pregame, he's part of the starting lineup. Marte is 6-for-35 (.171) with two home runs and a 4:6 BB:K in September.
