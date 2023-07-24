Marte went 2-for-3 with three walks and a run scored in Sunday's 7-3 loss to Cincinnati.
Marte is rolling with hits in four straight. The second baseman is 7-for-14 with four walks, two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored during that stretch.
