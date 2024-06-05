Marte went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Giants.

Marte notched three hits for the second time over his last three games and for the seventh time this season. He now has at least a hit in five of his last six games and boasts a 4:3 BB:K over that span as well. For the year, the 30-year-old is slashing .278/.337/.502 with 12 homers, 32 RBI, 40 runs and a 21:51 BB:K in 270 plate appearances.