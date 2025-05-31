Marte went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Friday's 9-7 loss to Washington.

Marte returned to action after missing two games due to an illness. He was back in the field at second base and batting second behind Corbin Carroll against a righty. Marte has hit safely in the 10 straight games, during which the second baseman is batting .350 (14-for-40) with three home runs, five RBI, one steal and nine runs scored.